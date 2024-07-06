New Telford care home to create 100 new jobs

Woodside Place, in Woodside, is expected to be completed next month after work started on it in May last year.

Recruitment is now underway for a registered manager, registered nurses, health care assistants, domestic assistants, and many other care and support roles.

Prior to the first residents moving into the home, successful candidates will start by completing a comprehensive induction, training and team-building programme conducted by Examplar Health Care.

Alongside mandatory training, new team members will have access to the ‘Aspire’ leadership programme which teaches the essential skills and behaviours on the foundations of leadership, including personal effectiveness, leading a team and effective coaching.