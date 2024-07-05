Shropshire building contractor hopes to see positive change for sector after Labour's landslide win

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

That was the message from Mike Sambrook, Managing Director of SJ Roberts Homes, who has worked in the construction industry for more than 30 years.

Other business leaders in the region, meanwhile, are hoping for a period of certainty following the election.

SJ Roberts Homes is behind developments such as Alscott Meads, transforming the Old Sugar Beet Factory site at Allscott.

And speaking about positive changes he hopes for, Mr Sambrook said: "In housing, this must come via ministerial stability so that demonstrable change is delivered by a consistent team.

"I'd like to see a strong, workable replacement for Help to Buy so that first time buyers are supported onto the property ladder.

"The proposed Freedom to Buy scheme currently appears little more than a permanent mortgage guarantee scheme, which experience has demonstrated to be unpopular amongst lenders and unlikely, therefore, to have the impact that Labour anticipates.

"In planning, a local focus is imperative and whilst a pledge to fund additional planning officers should be welcomed, the proof will really be in an expedited overall process.

"Labour's pledge, however, to prioritise planning to aesthetically appealing development should be applauded, and I'll look forward to seeing more developments given the attention to detail that we've employed at Allscott Meads.

"Finally, I'd like to see greater policing of the market so that a fairer, more level playing field for all developers, regardless of their size, is realised. This will enable them to deliver the homes that are needed in the communities where they'll have most impact."

Gareth Jones, Managing Director of In-Comm Training, which provides more than 2500 apprenticeships and upskilling opportunities across its two technical academies in Aldridge and Telford, said he hoped Labour would have a focus on the future of skills provision.

“To be fair to the Conservatives, they did put apprenticeships back on the map and reignite its credibility among learners, parents and employers," he said. "This was no small feat, but now the baton has been passed to Labour to build on this evolution and there have already been some big promises leading up to this election – widening the scope of the Apprenticeship Levy would be a very welcome move for example."

Gareth Jones

"Channelling further funding to schools to boost English and Maths standards is the right thing to do. Too often, young people leave without achieving these GCSEs and we have to step in to deliver the functional skills they require to start a pathway into vocational learning.

"The future of skills provision will be very interesting under the new Government. In recent years, capital grants and funding have been strategically available for the right projects and the right private sector providers, and this has ensured that access to training is more employer-led, impactful and delivering the skills industry actually requires. This must be maintained.

"Going forward, Labour’s manifesto states that it will push decisions on skills spend out of Westminster and into local communities to decide what they require, presumably continuing with the theme of devolution. We would welcome this as long as the funding is open to the best providers and organisations and not ringfenced for the few.

"Industry requires a long-term strategy to build trust and give companies confidence to invest. To have a strong economy we must be making product. I’ve said it for years, yet many companies are dying with their owners choosing to retire rather than succession planning. We want a strong industrial sector with pathways to jobs for all.”

Brian Evans, managing partner at law firm Lanyon Bowdler, said: "What I hope for now is a period of certainty and stability allowing businesses to concentrate on improving productivity and growing the economy in a sustainable way.

"Of course, as a law firm, we’re here to help our clients navigate through changes in the law, whether that’s changes to workers’ rights, tenants’ rights, inheritance tax or whatever, and that won’t change, whoever is in Number 10."

Nick Lovett

Nick Lovett, Managing Director of M3.agency in Bridgnorth, added: "We want to have a period of certainty and the conditions in place that will help our regions thrive and encourage dynamic small businesses to invest and grow the workforces of tomorrow.

"It's time to see if the new government can deliver some early wins or it will probably be a single term in office, as the public don’t seem to have the patience for a long-term vision and journey.”