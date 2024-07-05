Shrewsbury opticians prepares for new chapter as long-standing owner steps down

Shrewsbury Optometry, situated on St. Mary’s Street, was established in 1946 and the practice has garnered a strong reputation with patients in the local area.

Current owner and optometrist Gareth Hardcastle has now handed over the reins to a new director.

Paul Cottrell will be taking the lead in the practice, having joined as a locum in 2018.

Gareth, owner for 18 years, said: “I have wanted a new challenge for some time. I still intend to remain within optics, just in a slightly different role.

“I feel incredibly grateful to all my patients who have entrusted me with their eye care over the years, and indeed have shown great loyalty to the practice.

“I am delighted to announce that Paul will be taking over as a new partner in the practice. Paul comes with a vast amount of clinical expertise, and I am confident he will provide a seamless transfer in care.”

Fellow Optometrist and Director, Jenny Hardcastle, who specialises in paediatric eyecare at Shrewsbury Optometry, will also be stepping down from her position as Director.

However, Jenny will continue to serve patients at the practice and provide clinical expertise moving forward.

During his time in practice, Gareth introduced an array of expert eye care services, bringing additional qualifications in glaucoma, contact lenses and additional prescribing rights.

Poised to follow in his footsteps, Paul also has an impressive portfolio of additional qualifications, specialising in contact lenses and supported by a diverse range of workplace settings, such as time spent at Birmingham Eye Hospital.

Paul added: “Before even starting to work at Shrewsbury Optometry, I admired the practice’s reputation locally for the very best clinical care. After joining the team, I could tell that their reputation was very well deserved, and I loved working there.”