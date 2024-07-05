JLR's car sales rise in first quarter

Retail sales were up nine per cent on a year earlier at 111,180 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

Wholesales in the three months to the end of June were 97,755 – up five per cent on the first quarter of 2023-2024.

The mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender has increased to 68 per cent of total wholesale volumes and to 59 percent of total retail sales.

JLR said that the waiting list for the new Range Rover Electric continues to grow, with more than 39,000 sign ups

Wholesales of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models increased in the first quarter by 22 per cent and 46 per cent respectively against the previous year, due to the new body shop increasing production capacity in Solihull.

Compared to the previous year, retail sales in the quarter were up 43 per cent in North America, 14 per cent in the UK and four per cent in Europe.

Compared to the previous quarter to the end of March, wholesale volumes and retail sales declined by 11 per cent and three per cent respectively.

The new Defender OCTA was revealed this week with a limited number of prospective clients to be invited to one of seven exclusive events to experience the product.

JLR, which has its electric propulsion manufacturing centre at the i54, Wolverhampton, will report full financial results for the quarter at the end of July or beginning of August.