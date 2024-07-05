Family run butcher will close in the autumn at 'the right time for us'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Carters of Ludlow was was swamped with goodwill messages on social media after making the decision over the "accumulation of a number of reasons."

And until the business closes its doors at Coder Road, Ludlow at the end of October it will still be around to source the "best local meat and produce until our last day".

"After a lot of consideration and summing up of what’s best for us as a family we have decided at the end of October we will be hanging up our aprons one last time," said a statement on Facebook.

"It is an accumulation of a number of reasons and feel that this is the right time for us."

It adds: "We will continue to source for you the best local meat and produce until our last day and hope that you will continue to pop in and support us until we close the door one last time."

Business owners Dave and Nikki said: "We would like to take this opportunity in thanking past and present customers for your support in making our little shop what it is today.

"We have loved creating the local “corner shop”, supporting local producers, businesses, and the community and we couldn’t have done it without you all.

"Thank you again and hope you understand."

After posting the social media message they added: "Thank you all for your kind words. They all mean so much and we are touched by them all.

"We are here for a few more weeks yet so hope to see you all before we close."

Many of the customer comments said they would miss the shop and wished the pair all the best.

"Oh Dave and Nikki we will really miss you and your lovely team," one person wrote. "Thank you for all of your hard work with your business and for all your support and help with the whole community over lockdown we really did appreciate it.

"Wishing you both the very best for your future."

Another said: "Such a huge loss for Ludlow.

"Your shop up this end of town is such a huge part of this community. So sad to be losing it. Wishing you all the very best."

And another person thanked them for their Christmas produce.

"Thank you for everything - the Christmas hams and pigs in blankets, fantastic local produce, for all your help, particularly during covid and for always being so friendly and welcoming.

"It's always been an absolute pleasure to visit Carters. Wishing you all the best for the future. You will be very much missed."