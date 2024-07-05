Call to 'plant the seeds of small business growth'
The Federation of Small Businesses in Shropshire says it is time to 'plant the seeds of growth'.
Plus
Published
The FSB congratulated the new Government on its election victory and all newly elected MPs in Shropshire, from all parties.
And Mike Goodall, FSB Development Manager for Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire., added: "A clear victory provides the conditions for political stability, leading to economic stability and recovery.
"Therefore the Government should use its first 100 days to plant the seeds of small business growth.