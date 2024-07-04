Shropshire company Chrisbeon's kind donation to charity

Chrisbeon, based in Stafford Park, Telford, donated a number of office chairs to The Movement Centre in Oswestry.

The Movement Centre is a unique organisation that provides specialised mobility therapy for children across the UK. It focuses on Targeted Training, an innovative approach that helps children with movement difficulties achieve greater independence and mobility.

The Centre supports children with Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, and other diagnoses, enabling them to develop new skills through increased strength and control of movement.

“We have known of this charity for a while after hearing fundraising and marketing officer Curtis Langley speak at a Shropshire Chamber meeting and learning about all of the good work they do," said Craig Hughes, a partner at Chrisbeon.

"So we were delighted to help out when we heard they were looking to replace their very old office chairs. We were happy to donate six computer operator chairs from our Telford pre-loved office furniture showroom and are really pleased that we have been able to support them in this way.”

Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre, said: “The Movement Centre is delighted to extend its heartfelt thanks to Chrisbeon for their generous donation of new office chairs for all staff.

“After speaking with Craig about our existing chairs being uncomfortable and very old, we kept in touch, and they sent us some options.

"This contribution significantly enhances our workspace, allowing us to continue our mission with greater comfort and efficiency.

"Chrisbeon's support is very much appreciated, thank you for helping us move forward!”