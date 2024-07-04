New chairman appointed at Wolverhampton-based pubs group Marston's

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following an extensive external process Ken Lever will take up the post with effect from July 8.

Mr Lever succeeds William Rucker who steps down from the board on the same date.

He will also be appointed as chairman of the nomination committee.

The experienced business leader has held a number of senior executive and non-executive positions at UK listed firms, across multiple sectors including retail, manufacturing, construction, software and business services.

He is currently non-executive chairman at Cirata, senior independent director at Rockwood Strategic and deputy chairman of Rainier Developments.

Mr Lever recently retired from the board of Vertu Motors and was previously the non-executive chairman of Biffa and RPS Group and a non-executive director at Blue Prism.

Octavia Morley, senior independent director, who led the succession process, said: “Following a thorough independent selection process, I am really pleased to announce that Ken will be joining Marston’s as non-executive chair.

"Ken brings a strong and valuable external perspective to the board and his broad range of business skills and experience will support Justin Platt and the team as the business continues the next phase of its development.”

Mr Lever said: “I am delighted to be joining Marston’s at this juncture and enthused by the opportunity ahead. Marston's is a quality business with strong market presence, and I am looking forward to working with the board, Justin and the wider team to deliver sustainable growth that will drive value for our shareholders.”

Justin Platt joined as chief executive of the group, which has a 1,370-strong chain of pubs, in January following the departure of his predecessor Andrew Andrea after two years in the role.

Marston's, which employs around 10,000 staff, recently posted figures showing a 5.2 per cent rise in revenues to £428.1 million for the half-year to March 30.

It added that like-for-like sales grew by four per cent over the six weeks since the end of March in "encouraging" recent trading.