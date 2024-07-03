Shropshire Star
Town centre shop to get rebrand in bid to cause less confusion and entice more customers

A shop is getting a rebrand after the owners say they're 'sew' much more than fabrics.

By Megan Jones
Published
Sara-Jane Brettle, left and Michelle Walsh outside Oh Sew Blue Sky last year. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Newport boutique Oh Sew Blue Sky opened its doors to customers in October 2022, after owners Sara-Jane Brettle and Michelle Walsh joined forces.

The pair had owned different businesses, Sara's Village Sew n Sews and Michelle's Pretty Little BlueSky.

But now, they say they believe their chosen collaborative name has caused a little confusion on the high street.

