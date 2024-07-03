Town centre shop to get rebrand in bid to cause less confusion and entice more customers
A shop is getting a rebrand after the owners say they're 'sew' much more than fabrics.
By Megan Jones
Newport boutique Oh Sew Blue Sky opened its doors to customers in October 2022, after owners Sara-Jane Brettle and Michelle Walsh joined forces.
The pair had owned different businesses, Sara's Village Sew n Sews and Michelle's Pretty Little BlueSky.
But now, they say they believe their chosen collaborative name has caused a little confusion on the high street.