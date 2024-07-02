Shropshire businesses urged to start thinking about Christmas

The team at Clear are hosting a webinar about getting your eCommerce website ready for the festive period on Tuesday, July 9.

Taking place online, Clear will be hosting talks from a panel of experts in user experience design, eCommerce and digital marketing.

With 53 per cent of shoppers starting their gift buying before December and money being tighter due to the cost-of-living crisis, people are buying their gifts earlier to help spread the cost.

Sherridan Grady, Commercial Director, said, “We’re really excited to be sharing a little bit of festive fun with local businesses in our upcoming webinar.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with the community and provide some real, actionable advice for businesses who would like to capitalise on the sales opportunities that Christmas brings.”

Sessions will include 11am: User Experience Design, 11.30am: Enhancing eCommerce and 11.50am: Digital Marketing Q&A.

To register a spot, visit https://cleardesign.co.uk/clear-webinar