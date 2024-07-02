Shropshire agri-business to expand with new warehouse in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council gave the go-ahead to outline proposals for the Wynnstay Group’s new warehouse building and storage area at Astley Park in the northwest of Shrewsbury, which the firm says will allow its arable division to grow in line with national demand.

A supporting statement submitted by the company said the new building would provide a larger facility for storage and distribution of goods to cater for the expansion of the business across the country, and to consolidate other smaller storage facilities owned by the firm.

“The new building and alterations proposed will further enhance the successful business of Wynnstay’s arable division at Astley Park and create more employment opportunities for local people,” it said.

“The development will provide numerous economic, environmental, and social benefits, notably enhancing the success of the arable division of Wynnstay at Astley Park to help maintain their continued customer demand for their services and products whilst also creating new employment opportunities and securing Wynnstay’s presence in the area.”

The scheme received no formal objections and Astley Parish Council did not offer any comments during the consultation period.

Agricultural firm Wynnstay has seen plans to expand its Shrewsbury base approved. Photo: Google

A report from Shropshire Council’s planning department recommended restricted working hours in order to protect nearby residents from noise generated at the site.

“It is considered that the proposal will support the ongoing success and expansion of the business at an existing site, continue to provide employment opportunities and provide local economic benefits and can therefore be supported in principle in relation to the above identified policies,” they said.

“The proposed development would enable the existing operations at the site to expand within the boundaries of the site, resulting in efficiencies through an improved layout and would provide economic benefits and is therefore considered acceptable in principle.

“The proposed use of the site will not result in any impact on the highway or local ecology, whilst adequate measures are proposed to minimise impact on residential amenity.”

A working hours condition was added to restrict operations to between 7.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.

A further application for reserved matters including the appearance, access arrangements, layout and scale of the development will be brought forward before work can begin.