Invertek Drives named finalist at major UK manufacturing awards

The national acknowledgement highlights Invertek's commitment to manufacturing excellence and its position as a leader in the variable frequency drives (VFD) industry from its global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Powys.

Its Optidrive VFDs are used to accurately control electric motors in a wide range of electric motor applications. They range from material handling, ventilation, pumping, elevators, refrigeration, and HVAC systems globally.

"Being named a finalist for this prestigious award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Shaun Dean, Chairman of Invertek Drives, Senior Vice President of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, and Managing Director of SHI (Europe) B.V.

"We are proud of our accomplishments in manufacturing, innovation, and our commitment to delivering energy-efficient solutions on a global scale."

Invertek's continued investment in its Welshpool facility has been instrumental in the company's success.

The recent expansion of this facility allows Invertek to meet the increasing demand for its Optidrive VFDs, which are used in various applications worldwide to optimise motor control and energy efficiency.

Its VFDs are used in a wide range of electric motor applications ranging from material handling, ventilation, pumping, elevators, refrigeration, and HVAC systems globally. The company employs more than 420 people and has a sales network covering more than 52 countries.

"We are honoured to be recognised alongside other leading UK manufacturers," said Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives.

"This recognition reinforces our dedication to innovation, quality, and the contributions of our talented team."

Rhydian Welson, Sales and Marketing Director, highlighted the importance of Invertek's global sales network. "Our partners have been instrumental in our growth and success. We value their dedication to promoting our products and delivering energy-saving solutions to customers worldwide."