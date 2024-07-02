Greenhous Group signs franchise agreement with Stellantis UK

The new partnership will see the addition of Peugeot commercial vehicles and Citroën into Greenhous Group’s extensive brand portfolio.

Ashley Passant, Managing Director Greenhous Group Car and Van Operations, saif: “We are delighted to announce that Greenhous Group has signed a franchise agreement with Stellantis UK to represent both Citroën and Peugeot, which represents the latest milestone in our ongoing multi-franchise expansion.”

By incorporating Peugeot and Citroën into their franchise portfolio, Greenhous Group will strengthen their offering and enhance their ability to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

Mr Passant added: “The inclusion of these new brands will expand our offerings in both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, and it will strengthen our relationship with Stellantis UK. We are excited to embark on this new chapter.”