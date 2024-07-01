Shropshire talent reigns supreme at In-Comm Training Awards

Magna Cosma Casting’s Marcelina Hrynkiewicz overcame the challenge of more than 120 of her peers to secure the Apprentice of the Year title in front of over 400 people in Birmingham.

Judges praised the Telford technician’s dedication and commitment to achieving personal and technical growth, as well as her natural leadership that is prevalent in the quality of projects she delivers.

She was joined on stage by engineer Alexandaru Paunescu (Epson) who was named Most Improved Learner, whilst Jessica Wooldridge (HL Smith) and Nathan Bould (Hoshizaki) took Telford's Foundation Engineering & Manufacturing and Higher Engineering & Manufacturing accolades respectively.

Backed by main sponsor the Engineering Technology Group (ETG) for the seventh time, the high-profile ceremony also saw Rheinmetall BAE Systems triumph in the Large Employer category.

Bekki Phillips, Chief Operating Officer at In-Comm Training, said: “We are finally seeing vocational learning being given the credit it deserves, and this is starting to get through to young people, with 92 per cent of school pupils now happy to consider an apprenticeship.

“You can see why when you look at what this year’s Shropshire winners are achieving and the difference they are making to companies involved in aerospace, automotive, medical, motorsport, nuclear and defence.”

She continued: “Shouting louder about apprenticeships is why we set up these awards and why they continue to be the biggest competition of their type in the UK. It’s imperative we shine the light on young people, mentors and employers who are helping drive industry forward.”

This was the 13th year the In-Comm Training Awards have been held and gave over 90 finalists the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in front of their peers, mentors, and employers.

Other winners included Daniel Clinton (Beakbane) for Advanced Engineering & Manufacturing in Telford and Accura Engineering as SME Employer.

Gareth Jones, Managing Director In-Comm Training, said: “We have enjoyed a record year when it comes to apprenticeship intakes and, encouragingly, we are seeing more interest from female engineers and those from more diverse backgrounds.

“As a training provider we are doing our bit, continually investing in our world class technical academies in Aldridge and Telford and building stronger partnerships with employers. With the possibility of a new Government imminent, we are urging whoever gets in power to take measures to boost their commitment to vocational learning both in the short and the long-term.”