Passenger numbers rose 12pc at airport in June

The airport handled 1,265,262 people arriving and departing over the course of June.

It has been hit by problems of long delays through security this summer.

Work on the new security area, in which £60 million has been invested, was still being completed into June.

New scanners which mean items do not have to be removed from hand luggage have been installed.

The Government's reintroduction of a limit on liquids over 100ml caused problems for Birmingham with queues often snaking around terminals in the busiest periods of the day.

The airport handled 4,069 departing flights and 4,084 arrivals during the month.

The top three destinations for people flying from Birmingham in June were Palma, Majorca; Dublin and Amsterdam.

The airport is continuing to see passenger numbers grow as it builds back up from the Covid-19 pandemic with new routes being added by operators.