If Santa Claus decided to swap the north pole for Shropshire during the summer, it might feel like something of a busman’s holiday.

We do, after all, have the acclaimed Golden Bear Toys right on our doorstep in Telford. Britain’s oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer – Merrythought – is headquartered in Ironbridge as well.

And the county is blessed with a number of fantastic independent toy shops too.

Among them is Harold’s Toy Store in Shrewsbury Road, Church Stretton, which opened up two years ago.

It’s a family affair, run by Rachael Sankey and husband William. Son David works there too and his brother Daniel has previously.

Family is also at the heart of the name – Harold was William’s father, who lived in Church Stretton all of his life.

Starting up in April 2022, bringing smiles to children’s faces is the name of the game, providing products with a bit of a difference to those which families can pick up in the likes of The Entertainer or Smyths.

“We wanted it to be more of a traditional toy shop,” says Rachael, reflecting on the business.

“We are not competing with the likes of The Entertainer because you can’t do that as they have much bigger economies of scale.

“But I’d like to think we offer more of an alternative. We have unique items and work with independent artists and game makers so we have things you won’t get anywhere else.”

Among the gifts which Rachael is proud to sell is something that, she says, brings a smile to all who enter the shop.

“We have some alpacas which are very fluffy and made from natural alpaca wool,” she reveals. “They are very beautiful and cheer everyone up. You can’t get them in major stores.

“I do love the fact we have unique items. It is very important to have shops that do offer something different.

“We have things that come from one-man-band makers, which is great because otherwise it would be just a sea of Hasbro and Mattel.

“There’s nothing wrong with those kind of toys but it’s nice to have a bit of variety and an alternative choice.

“A lot of kids say ‘wow’ when they come in and are amazed with the stuff they might not have seen before.

“That’s the beauty of it and why it’s important for shops like ours and other ones in Church Stretton to keep going, otherwise it becomes the same thing everywhere. We stock things that people wouldn’t get in other shops ordinarily.”

One of the joys of running a toy shop is the fact you can pick and choose items you want to sell, giving you the chance to embrace the inner child in you.

“We are going to get something special from Spain soon,” adds Rachael. “We have these handmade wooden puzzles arriving that you can make six different insects out of. We found them at the Nuremburg Toy Fair and they are really beautiful. We do try to visit trade shows and we are always on the lookout for unusual stuff.”

Sustainability is also a key thing for the family. They look to sell quality products and ones that can last for a lifetime. Rachael says: “We like to avoid plastic and toys that are over produced. We want things that are a bit more sustainable, which is obviously a big buzzword.

“It’s great when you have a toy or a game that can last a long time and can be handed down through generations, like Hornby trains. It’s nice to have toys and games that you can call an heirloom – things that should be looked after and passed on, rather than things that just gets thrown away.”

Rachel says Harold’s Toy Shop is also about trying to get people – young and old – to use their imagination.

“We enjoy things that encourage imaginative play. That’s something that’s really important to us,” she says. “We like toys that give people the chance to play together like circus skills products and outdoor games. The pull of the screen – a phone, console or television – can be a bit too much nowadays so it’s nice to have toys and games that can take the kids away from that for a while.”

And it’s not just children who can embrace the games.

“My family love Warhammer,” adds Rachael. “On Christmas Day last year, my sons and William were sat painting figures together.

“One son is 20 and another 18! It was such a lovely thing to bring them all together."

“Play, for me, is so important and it helps to keep the mind and your spirit young and healthy. I think that’s what I love about our shop, it has products which can bring positivity and put smiles on people’s faces.”

If Santa has decided to enjoy a trip to the county this summer, he won’t be short on additional gift ideas if he ventured down to Church Stretton for a nose around the high street, that’s for sure.