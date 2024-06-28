Shrewsbury-based Halls Commercial shortlisted for leading award

Shortlisted in the Commercial Agency Team of the Year category at the Midland Property and Investment Awards, Halls Commercial will be competing against six rivals.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at The Eastside Rooms, Birmingham on September 20.

The awards, launched last year, celebrate and showcase excellence and innovation in the Midlands property sector and recognise the outstanding achievements of companies, teams and individuals.

Entries are welcomed from both residential and commercial property professionals and organisations based in the Midlands.

The Commercial Agency Team of the Year award is for agencies providing leasing, sales and acquisition advice, development strategy and professional services to the commercial property sector.

Judges consider financial information relating to the number of transactions, area of space transacted, transactional and consultancy fee income, repeat business and income per full-time fee earner.

Members of the Halls Commercial team (from left) Ellie Studley, Simon Cullup-Smith, head of commercial James Evans and Kylie Jones.

The agency must be committed to and show progress towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) related goals and targets.

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, said: “It’s a huge boost to the enterprising Halls Commercial team to be shortlisted for the Midland Property and Investment Awards for a second time. We are delighted to be recognised for all our hard work on behalf of clients.

“The announcement comes at a particularly busy time for Halls Commercial as we extend our footprint across the UK and continue to secure major national and regional instructions for a range of commercial properties.”

Halls is appealing for clients to vote for the company. Voting is open until July 14 at https://mpiawards.co.uk/vote-now/ .

The votes, which allow people to have their say in recognising excellence in the property and investment sector, will be combined with the views of judges to determine the overall winner of each category.