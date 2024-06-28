'Must-visit store' is welcome addition to Darwin Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

RKM Wools was previously located on Roushill, having operated in the town since 1969.

Juliet Antley and Nigel Morris run the specialist hand knitting yarn store which, as well as having a great selection of yarn, supplies a range of haberdashery, buttons, knitting patterns and a wide array of knitting accessories.

The pair said: “We feel like The Collective is the independent hub of the town centre and has so much to offer, there’s such a great atmosphere – especially at the weekends.

"We are looking forward to simplifying our business given the added support we now have, and hopefully will welcome some new customers to our store”.

Kevin Lockwood, Centre Manager of The Darwin, said: “The store looks great, and I am pleased that our independent offer continues to grow within the centre. This brand has already proved very popular with our shoppers, and I have no doubt that RKM Wools will remain a must-visit store for all knitters in our community”.