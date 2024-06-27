'Thank you and goodbye': Historic ironmongers shop closing for the final time after 160 years
A business that has served the people of Ludlow since the time of Queen Victoria is no more.
After more than 160 years of trading, ironmonger Rickards of Ludlow has called it a day and the historic shops will finally close up after the end of trading this Saturday.
The business, in Bull Ring, has been hit by a double whammy - the closure of its builders merchant and the growth of online retail in the last 10 years.
Mike Lloyd, the chairman and managing director of Rickards & Son Ltd, said: "It is terribly, terribly sad.
"You do not give up something where you have been working with your father and grandfather easily.
"It will be a big wrench and there is no point in denying it, but it is a stretch for me now."
Mr Lloyd, who lives in North Lincolnshire but travelled south on Thursday, said there are three remaining staff at the business.