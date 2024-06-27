'Thank you and goodbye': Historic ironmongers shop closing for the final time after 160 years

After more than 160 years of trading, ironmonger Rickards of Ludlow has called it a day and the historic shops will finally close up after the end of trading this Saturday.

The business, in Bull Ring, has been hit by a double whammy - the closure of its builders merchant and the growth of online retail in the last 10 years.

Inside Rickards & Son in Ludlow

Mike Lloyd, the chairman and managing director of Rickards & Son Ltd, said: "It is terribly, terribly sad.

"You do not give up something where you have been working with your father and grandfather easily.

"It will be a big wrench and there is no point in denying it, but it is a stretch for me now."

Mr Lloyd, who lives in North Lincolnshire but travelled south on Thursday, said there are three remaining staff at the business.