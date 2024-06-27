Shrewsbury robot creator in the running for national award

Andy and Lorraine Laverton, who run We Are Bert, are finalists in the Business Start-Up Award category of the awards, which celebrate excellence within the Armed Forces community.

Andy, who served in the REME for 27 years and now works as a line maintenance engineer, makes characterful robots out of discarded objects, ranging from wiper motor parts to vintage cameras.

It started as a way for him to unwind and relax after a stressful day at work.

Andy in his workshop

Each robot is given its own personality and name, inspired by their distinguishing features.

The couple, who have three children and six grandchildren, decided to name the hand-crafted sculptures, The Berts, after Lorraine’s great-grandfather Herbert, who never discarded anything he deemed useful.

Some of the robot creations

It wasn't long before the robots sparked Lorraine's imagination and she began writing a children's book, Weebert Has an Adventure, which was published last year.

Speaking about the award nomination, the couple said: "We are absolutely thrilled and so surprised to have made it to the final three of the Soldiering On Awards, new business category.

"Reading the inspiring stories of the other finalists has truly humbled us, and we are deeply honoured to be included among such extraordinary individuals.

"This recognition means the world to us, and we are excited to continue our journey, inspired by the incredible community around us."

Each robot has a different name

A private reception at the House of Lords in July, hosted by Awards Patron the Rt Hon Earl Howe GBE PC, will honour the finalists. The winners will be announced at a spectacular black-tie event at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, October 16, hosted by special guest presenter Jeremy Vine.

Co-Chair of the Independent Judging Panel, Lt Gen (Ret’d) Richard Nugee CB CVO CBE said: "In my first year as Co-Chair of Judges, I want to give my warmest thanks to all who have contributed to this vital endeavour.

"The judges showed unwavering dedication in selecting the finalists, and we are all hugely grateful to the nominators and nominees for sharing stories that exemplify exceptional talent, dedication, and achievements. These awards epitomise the very best of our community, and I congratulate this year’s thirty-six finalists for their exemplary role in inspiring us all."

For more information about the robots and book, see wearebert.co.uk and for details about the awards see www.soldieringon.org.