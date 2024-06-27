Market Drayton's Charlotte joins team at Evergreen

Evergreen Financial Planning was formed following the merger of two separate companies owned by North Staffordshire based Nathan Waldron and Ryan Nobbs, six months ago.

Both Peter Arundell and Charlotte Burns, who is from Market Drayton, had already been supporting the company since the merger whilst also completing The Academy Programme with M&G Wealth Advice, who are a partner of Evergreen.

The transition now means both the new team members are advising on all financial matters themselves and helping to support hundreds of clients from Staffordshire, Cheshire, Essex, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, East London, Shropshire and Wales.

“We are so pleased for both Peter and Charlotte who are very much an integral part of the business,” said Nathan. “Both had already been active with Evergreen whilst completing the academy programme and share our values of transforming the way the financial world is perceived.

“We have always aimed to ensure financial advice is open to all. No-one should be alone when it comes to looking into financial matters and along with myself and Ryan, Peter and Charlotte are helping us to support more people throughout the UK and have also increased our client base three times over.”

Charlotte said: “I am delighted to be working in the industry along with the fantastic team at Evergreen. To be honest I’ve never had an employer like them and their support along with the whole company ethos in breaking down barriers is incredible and I am very excited for the future.”