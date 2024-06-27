Love your chocolate? This 'dream job' at Cadbury could just be for you

Mondelēz International is recruiting for 48 Sensory Panellist job roles at its historic Bournville site in Birmingham.

The part-time roles, also known as chocolate tasters, will play a crucial role in product development by tasting and providing consistent, objective and honest feedback on new chocolate products, including iconic brands such as Cadbury, Toblerone and Milka.

Successful applicants will bring a passion for food, a desire to try new and inventive products, as well as a communicative personality to collaborate with other panellists.

Full training is provided, including helping successful applicants to develop their taste buds and learn the specific vocabulary required to communicate feedback.

The Sensory Panellist roles are part of ongoing investment being made at the Bournville site, the home of Cadbury, with the brand celebrating its 200th anniversary year. The roles, which were previously located at our Reading Scientific Services site in Wokingham, will now be based out of Mondelēz’s Global Centre of Excellence for Chocolate research and development at Bournville.

Afsha Chugtai, Section Manager in the Consumer Science Team at Mondelēz International, said: "We are hugely excited to be recruiting to join our amazing research and development team in Bournville.

"Often called a ‘dream job’ for many, the tasters will play an invaluable role in helping to develop the perfect taste profiles for our amazing products.

"Previously our Sensory Panellists have helped develop consumer favourites including Caramilk and Toblerone Truffles," Afsha added.

“We currently have around 600 employees working in a variety of research and development roles in the UK and are looking forward to welcoming our newly trained chocolate tasters to the team. They will enable us to continue to innovate and lead the future of snacking.”

The roles will play an important role in Mondelēz International’s commitment to world-class innovation, ensuring it continues to adapt to changing consumer trends and delivering choice for consumers.

Recently it has continued to enhance its health and wellbeing portfolio. In 2023 it launched Cadbury Delights, a new range of confectionary under 100 calories per bar, and in April this year it launched Cadbury Brunch Light, a new non-high in fat, salt and sugar range of Cadbury Brunch Bars with each bar containing less than 100 calories.

Mondelēz International supports 10,372 jobs across the UK, with 4,231 directly employed and 6,141 indirectly supported.

In the West Midlands this includes 2,804 direct roles located in its Bournville manufacturing plant, Global R&D hub, office, Marlbrook Dairy factory (Herefordshire) and Minworth distribution centre.

To find pout more about the roles, visit myworkdaysite.com/recruiting/mdlz/External/job/Birmingham-United-Kingdom/Sensory-Panellist--Monday---Thursday--9-30am---11-30am-_R-113927-1