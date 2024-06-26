Shropshire businesses invited to get involved in Gift a Day initiative

The Trust is inviting companies, community groups or individuals to choose a special day of the year on which they will sponsor the Trust’s education and conservation activities, covering its costs for that entire day.

Supporters would be making a unique contribution to the history of the Ironbridge Gorge, helping the Trust to conserve the Gorge’s heritage and inspire future generations.

Gayle Kelly, Head of Development at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “The Victorians were the first to believe it was important to look after what we would recognise today as cultural heritage.

"They valued pre-industrial buildings and artwork and recognised the dangers they faced in a world that was changing so quickly.

“More than a century later we know there are many people who continue to want to protect our cultural heritage and inspire future generations to do the same. There are businesses that care about their local community and know that heritage is something that brings people together.

"There are individuals who have fond memories of visiting one of our museums as a child and would like other children to have the same experience. We hope they will be inspired to gift a day or half a day.”

Each day it costs the Trust, an education and heritage conservation charity, £15,000 to run its ten museums.

This includes conserving and restoring its collections and delivering its education and learning programmes, from maintaining the ambient temperature required to preserve a precious item in its collections to delivering hands-on learning educational workshops to inspire children.

The Trust collection consists of 400,000 objects, and the entire collection has been Designated by Arts Council England in recognition of its National Importance. In 2023 337,000 visitors attended the museums and over 26,000 children and teachers came on an education visit.

Supporters can choose any day to make their gift. For a business it could be a special anniversary or the day a business is founded. For an individual or community group it might be a birthday or another day of special significance, for example to honour someone they have lost. Supporters may also gift half a day.

As a thank you, supporters will receive a certificate, a behind-the-scenes VIP tour of one of the Trust’s museums, the opportunity for staff to do corporate volunteering and promotion of their generous gift at the museums and on its social media channels.

Companies or individuals that wish to know more about the initiative can go to the Trust’s website at www.ironbridge.org.uk/about-us/support-us/gift-a-day/