Shrewsbury car retailer celebrates as Volvo XC90 scoops award

The team at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury on Old Potts Way have been left delighted after the stylish Volvo XC90 scooped the prestigious accolade at the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2024.

Its success was secured thanks to the positive opinions and experiences of owners who were among more than 200,000 UK motorists who took part in Auto Trader’s latest annual survey, rating their cars across different criteria, from reliability and performance to appearance and running costs.

Announced at an awards ceremony in London on June 13, the honour commended the XC90 for its impressive balance of style and practicality.

Chris Carr, Managing Director at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said: “It is fantastic to win this Auto Trader award, not least because it is voted for by owners who live with the car day in, day out.

“In all the advances we have made in design, engineering, safety and new technologies, we have never forgotten the importance of day-to-day practicality – a hallmark of our brand over many years. Customers clearly value the fact that the XC90 is an authentic, premium-quality seven-seater without compromise.

“We welcome Shrewsbury drivers to visit Volvo Cars Shrewsbury to learn more about the supremely practical XC90 and chat to our friendly team of experts.”

The XC90’s success comes just a week after the first of Volvo’s fully electric EX90 seven-seaters came off the assembly line in the USA.