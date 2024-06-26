Halls to sell 4,000 acres of standing straw as four Shropshire auctions

The series, organised by Halls auctioneers, begins on Tuesday, July 2 when 767 acres of winter wheat and 153.5 acres spring barley will be sold in 37 lots at Acton Pigott Farm, Acton Piggott, near Shrewsbury on behalf of Messrs J. G. Owen and others. The farmyard auction begins at 6pm.

On Thursday, July 4, 1,608 acres of standing crops will be sold in 80 lots at Acton, Bishops Castle, starting at 6pm. The crops comprise 924 acres of winter wheat, 220.5 acres of winter barley, 20 acres of spring oats, 443.5 acres of oil seed rape at Acton, Lydham, Penanheath, Clunton and Hardwick.

This sale is being organised on behalf of Acton Farming Co., Messrs W. D. Sykes & Partners, Messrs W. H. & A. Cooke at Meadow End, Acton. The auctioneer for both these sales will be Peter Willcock.

Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager Jonny Dymond will be the auctioneer for the final two auctions. On Tuesday, July 9, 243.75 acres of winter wheat in 14 lots will go under the hammer on behalf of Adrian Bright, Montford Farm, Montford Bridge, near Shrewsbury at 7.30pm.

The final collective auction in the series will be on Thursday, July 11 at Shrewsbury Auction Centre at 7pm when more than 1,067 acres of crops will be sold in 57 lots.

The crops comprise 379 acres of winter wheat, 156 acres of winter oats,189 acres of winter barley, 239 acres of spring oats, 43 acres of spring barley and 61 acres of oil seed rape

Catalogues for all four sales are available on the Halls website at https://www.hallsgb.com/auctions/farm-machinery-sales/straw-sales-catalogues/ .

“It will be interesting to see the prices for standing straw this year, following the very wet winter and spring which made it so difficult for farmers to get their crops drilled,” said Mr Dymond. “Fortunately, the crops included in our sales have all grown well.”

Any farmers wishing to sell their straw by auction are asked to contact Mr Dymond at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on 01743 462620.