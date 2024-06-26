Global coffee brand investing to create 'green beans'

Global brand Bodum unveiled its new Telford outlet and coffee shop at its distribution and sales hub at Halesfield 10 during January, and has now invested more £100,000 into a solar array, consisting of 232 panels for the roof, accompanied by battery storage.

The business looks to champion sustainable practices' and the new system will power the entire site, including its offices, and will also allow for excess energy to be sold back into the grid.

Telford and Wrekin Council's news page said: "This commitment to green energy ensures that Bodum's coffee roaster produces environmentally-friendly 'green beans', which will be featured in their café and available for purchase across the UK."

UK Operations Manager at Bodum, Chris Walker, is extremely enthusiastic about the new initiative.

He said: "Our investment in sustainable energy sources reflects Bodum's dedication to reducing our environmental footprint while delivering quality products to our customers."

Bodum is already employing an innovative process as part of their commitment to environmental stewardship, and has created a sustainable solution through utilising locally sourced cardboard and shredding it onsite in Telford for packaging purposes.

Telford and Wrekin Council's Director for Housing, Employment and Infrastructure, and Housing Solutions, Katherine Kynaston, said: "Bodum's commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with Telford's vision for a greener future.

"We applaud their efforts to lead by example and inspire other businesses to prioritise environmental responsibility. We encourage all Telford and Wrekin businesses to explore ways to become more sustainable to help the borough achieve a Net Zero status by 2030.”