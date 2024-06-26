'Diminishing appetite' for businesses claimed as owner plans to change empty shop to flat

The property, in the heart of historic Ludlow has been on the market for years following the closure of the town's once high flying bakery shop which had a 150-year history.

Swifts Bakery, with its shop in Bull Ring had been around from 1863 until the shop closed in 2022. The ground floor is currently vacant and has been for more than three years.

Now the building's owner has submitted a planning application to convert the ground floor into a flat. There are already two above.

Agents for the applicant, Edward Davies, of Presteigne, said: "Due to the current economic climate there is a diminishing appetite for new businesses to operate from the high street due to unaffordable rent, rates and energy bills, as is reflected in other local shops remaining vacant.