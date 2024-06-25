'This is huge for us' says Shropshire's double-winning Company of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The rare breeds preservation and equestrian specialist was crowned Company of the Year at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, much to the delight of MD Tullis Matson.

Earlier in the evening – which was attended by 600 people at Telford’s International Centre – the Whitchurch-based company won the Trailblazer award in recognition of its innovation.

"This is huge for us," said Mr Matson. "The team we have here put so much effort into everything they do.

"It's all about innovation and science and every single one of the team thinks out of the box.

"It's absolutely brilliant to win these two awards. It makes all of our work and everything we do worthwhile.

"As I say, everyone puts everything into the business which is what makes it so special.

"We really are groundbreaking in everything we do and have something really special at Stallion AI, with our cutting-edge technology.

"We know what we do makes a difference and it's something we are proud of."

Tullis Matson and Kate Ashmore of Stallion AI

Stallion AI uses ground-breaking technology to harvest and preserve the DNA of rare breeds from all over the world to ensure their survival.

It has also grown into the UK’s largest equine semen collection and distribution centre, and is the holder of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The company fought off competition from finalists Aico of Oswestry, and two Shrewsbury-based companies – Arrow County Supplies and Riverside Cabins – to win the top prize for the first time.