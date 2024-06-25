'No small feat' as Shrewsbury firm shortlisted for 'most prestigious celebration of travel sector'

Peakes Travel Elite is one of five agencies to be selected for the Central England Small Agency category at the awards which celebrate travel agents across the UK and Ireland.

The 2024 Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards are billed as the UK and Ireland’s biggest and most prestigious celebration of the travel trade. The winners will be announced at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on Thursday, July 11.

Claire Moore, managing director, said: “It is no small feat to be selected for the UK and Ireland’s most prestigious celebration of the travel sector, so we are absolutely thrilled.

“I truly believe our offering at Peakes is the best it has ever been. Our team of six well-travelled and knowledgeable agents have over 125 years of experience in this industry.

“This year we have enjoyed using our new luxury travel lounge, which is used as a private and comfortable space to create more involved travel itineraries, where customers can have three-way conversations with travel operators and our team.

“We have also used the space to host travel experts from trusted tour operators as part of our ‘Meet the Expert’ series of events. Customers have enjoyed having focused sessions where we can take a deeper dive into specific destinations."