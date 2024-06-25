New Shropshire business looks to make 'a positive difference'

After completing a Level 5 Retrofit Coordination and Risk Management course through The Retrofit Academy, Sam Gwilliam has launched Roost Building Consultants alongside his wife Kate.

The consultancy aims to help businesses who are making use of funding such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) and Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) as well as individuals looking to retrofit their home privately.

Using a variety of sustainable upgrades to existing homes, Roost Building Consultants say they will help to reduce the amount of carbon released through Shropshire properties into the atmosphere, helping reduce its negative impact on the planet.

Sam said: “In 2022, following the sale of our previous business, my wife and I decided to spend a year upskilling ourselves to launch our own consultancy company.

"For me, this included gaining a qualification in retrofit. Due to my background in the built industry sector, I went straight into the Retrofit Coordination course at The Retrofit Academy and was taught everything I needed to retrofit homes to the PAS 2035 standard.”

Since its launch in 2019, The Retrofit Academy has trained 1680 Retrofit Coordinators through its Level 5 Diploma in Retrofit Coordination and Risk Management to help lower the skills gap in the sector.

To reach the Government’s target of reaching net zero by 2050, 400,000 qualified and competent professionals are needed to retrofit 27 million UK homes to the PAS 2035 standard. The Retrofit Academy is aiming to train 200,000 of those by 2030.

Sam continued: “Following the completion of my course using the online learning platform, I’m now able to lead the retrofit services at Roost Building Consultancy and help provide the necessary changes and upgrades needed to decarbonise buildings in the Shropshire area.

"We can’t wait to make a positive difference and provide all the needed services to help build a more sustainable community.”