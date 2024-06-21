"I genuinely love my job and this recognition means the world to me," says Shropshire estate agent after award nomination

Gail Hodgson, a Senior Sales Negotiator in Barbers Whitchurch team, has been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service to clients.

The ESTAS honours the best, agents, conveyancers and mortgage advisors in the UK.

The awards are powered by the ESTAS online customer review platform, which enables property professionals to demonstrate the customer service standards they deliver for their clients.

ESTAS reviews can only be completed at the end of the property transaction and a strict verification process ensures reviews are genuine.

This year’s shortlist has been calculated following the gathering of 300,000 customer reviews.

Gail said “I’m absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for these two categories. I genuinely love my job and this recognition means the world to me. I hope it also reflects my dedication to providing outstanding service to our clients every day.

"I am truly honoured and humbled to be amongst others in the industry who continue to go the extra mile!”