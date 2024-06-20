Shropshire farm sales top £20 million in six months for firm as demand rises

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Halls, which has its headquarters at Battlefield, Shrewsbury, has 15 farms and blocks of land currently on the market and another 20 are in the pipeline, raising hopes of a bumper year for sales in a buoyant market.

Louise Preece, head of rural professional services at Halls, said most of the farms sold in Shropshire have been purchased by farmers living within the county, whilst some blocks of farmland and woodland have attracted investors.

Such is the demand that Halls has this week agreed a sale for a small farm in North Shropshire within of three days of it being marketed. Another small farm in the south of the county attracted a viewing and offer the day after it had been placed on the market.

“We are seeing a good level of interest in a variety of rural properties across our region,” said Louise.

“In the last two months alone, we have agreed the sale of 17 farms and blocks of farmland and woodland."

Land at Mucklestone near Market Drayton, which had guide price of £240,000, has been sold by Halls subject to contract.

“Predominantly, the farms have sold to other farmers to expand their existing farming operations, whilst some woodland and small parcels of farmland have been purchased as investments.

“It has been a very busy spring and the demand shows no sign of slowing down, which is very encouraging for us and for owners wishing to sell their farms and farmland.”

The record start to 2024 follows a tremendous end to last year when Halls sold four farms and blocks of farmland with a guide price of more than £9 million, in December.

In addition to farm sales, Halls also holds regular collective property and land auctions, which have generated strong demand for small blocks of pastureland, with prices approaching £25,000 an acre achieved.

The company’s next collective auction is on Friday, July 12, followed by others on Friday September 27 and Friday, November 22.

Enquiries about selling or buying farms or farmland should be directed to the rural agency and sales team, headed by Halls chairman Allen Gittins, director James Evans and Louise at Halls’ Battlefield head office in Shrewsbury on 01743 450700 and director Sarah Hulland at the Kidderminster office on 01562 820880.