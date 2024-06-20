Shropshire-based Reech strengthens management team

Shropshire headquartered Reech was founded in 2009 by Managing Director Rob Hughes.

Having increased turnover by 30 per cent over the last 12 months and on track to accelerate growth by 50 per cent for its current financial year ending March 2025, Reech has recently strengthened its senior leadership team with the internal promotions of Amelia Redge to Agency Director and Sarai Gil to Operations Director.

Now, to sustain its planned growth, the agency has now welcomed four additional senior hires to the business – Lee Bishop, new Head of Marketing and Performance, Christine James, new Head of People and Delivery, Jake Bown, new Head of Development, and Chloe Andrews, new Growth Strategist.

Mr Hughes said: “Over the last 12 months or so, the Reech team and I have worked incredibly hard to expand our client base and firmly cement our position as an agency of choice throughout the midlands and in other key regions across the UK.

"I am extremely proud of the level of growth we have achieved and am now focused on ensuring we continue to scale during this next financial year and beyond. Key to this is, of course, bringing in the best people possible to the agency to maintain our high standards of service and delivery, while helping to achieve our growth objectives. As such, I am delighted to welcome Lee, Christine, Jake and Chloe to Reech and am in no doubt they will play a fundamental role to the future success of the business.”