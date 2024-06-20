'An asset to the team' - special distinction for Telford IT apprentice

Harvey Taylor joined Bespoke Computing in July 2022, and began his apprenticeship with Telford College several weeks later.

He has now completed his level three ICT Support Technician apprenticeship with a distinction, and is looking forward to a bright future.

Chris Pallett, managing director of Stafford Park-based Bespoke Computing, said: “Harvey is one of many apprentices that we are proud to have sponsored, and I am confident that we shall see more in the future.

“He has a great attitude of getting on with things. He’s not easily fazed if things aren’t quite going to plan.

“Harvey is very popular with our clients and has often been praised by them for doing a good job. He’s definitely an asset to the team.”

Chris added: “He was fresh out of doing his A levels, so we were his first full time job. He is actually younger than Bespoke Computing Ltd.

“Bespoke Computing is a strong advocate of the apprenticeship scheme, with Harvey joining a history of success stories that we are very proud to shout about.

“We recognise the power and value in being able to shape and grow local talent through apprentices and working in partnership with providers like Telford College.”

Harvey said: “I want to say thank you to Bespoke Computing for the opportunity to do this apprenticeship and be able to grow my technical knowledge, and to Telford College for the learning and guidance throughout.

“Working at Bespoke Computing has helped define me into a strong first line technician. Being the forefront for all support calls and tickets has helped give me a wide knowledge base of issues that arise with our clients.

“Bespoke Computing has helped me build confidence on the phone and in person and working with lovely people helps the root for doing my job.”

Chris Field, Telford College’s business development manager, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to help Harvey achieve this fantastic result. Our level three ICT Support Technician apprenticeship in one of many apprenticeship routes we offer.

“It is the perfect choice for anyone who will be a first point of contact for resolving system user queries and resolving faults in a helpdesk environment.

“You can sign up on this apprenticeship at any time of the year – and if you’re a local employer with potential opportunities for apprentices, we’d love to talk to you.”