Newtown escape rooms business to hit the road and target schools, companies and events

Beyond Breakout will be closing its indoor escape rooms on the fourth floor of the Pryce Jones Building in Newtown on September 1 to take the business in a new director.

Business partners Lorna Morris and Jo Woodall, who invested their redundancy money to launch Beyond Breakout in January 2020, opted to go mobile because the lease of the space for their indoor escape rooms ends later this year.

People who have Beyond Breakout vouchers are being urged to ensure that they used them before the end of August.

“Our fully mobile offering is our way of evolving and we are excited with the new direction for the business,” said Lorna. “We can now focus on the things that we both enjoy the most, which are education and team building.

“We already do a lot of work with schools and have designed educational packages to complement the new curriculum which can be delivered across Wales.

“We also run outdoor escape room games for four high schools across Powys to help the transition of children from feeder primary schools. The games are designed to get primary school and high school pupils working together on problem solving and fun activities to aid their transition prior to the new academic year starting in September.

“We have been working with Newtown High School for five years and have signed up two more high schools this year. The feedback we get from teachers is very positive. Having Jo’s experience as a former primary school teacher certainly helps when planning the educational packages.”

Lorna and Jo also, who design all the escape room games themselves, offer tailor-made team building packages for companies which focus on encouraging good communication, teamwork, problem solving and promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.

Beyond Breakout is available for events and organises pop up and outdoor games that are perfectly suited to tourism businesses looking to offer something different to engage and entertain their guests.

“We would never have evolved into outdoor escape games had it not been for Covid,” added Lorna. Just a couple of months after Beyond Breakout opened, the business was forced to close for 46 weeks during the pandemic.

Lorna and Jo previously worked together at Girlguiding Cymru headquarters at Broneirion, Llandinam until they were made redundant and decided to launch Beyond Breakout, the area’s first escape rooms attraction.

Beyond Breakout is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing around 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys.