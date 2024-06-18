Shifnal's Stephanie in running for hairdressing award

Established in 2001 by leading industry magazine Creative HEAD, the Most Wanted awards celebrate 'the most exceptional, progressive, and game-changing hair talents in the UK and Ireland'.

The 2024 finalists have now been named and include Stephanie Gamble, of Ashley Gamble Hair Salon, based in Shifnal.

She is one of five finalists in the Creative Talent category.

A total of 16 Most Wanted categories recognise a multitude of disciplines, from creative skill and commercial acumen, to education, the client experience, and a commitment to sustainability.

The awards not only shine a spotlight on hairdressing business owners breathing life into the high street, but on the session stylists setting global trends, and the individuals, whose skills and smiles transform thousands of lives every single day.

Amanda Nottage, editorial director, Creative HEAD, said: “The Most Wanted Awards salute and celebrate artistic talent, innovation and original thinking across all the industry.

"From salon teams to entrepreneurs, colourists to barbers, educators to green heroes, freelancers to session stylists, we see them all, and give them the platform they deserve. The competition is always fierce, so grabbing a place as a finalist is an incredible achievement, and one they can properly celebrate at an event like no other – the Most Wanted Grand Final.”

Steph will now join fellow finalists at the Most Wanted and It List Grand Final taking place on Monday, September 2 at Beams in London.