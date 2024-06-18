Telford industrial unit changes hands after 30 years of family ownership

The unit, at 20 Stafford Park 12 was sold to the Charlesworth family as an investment over 30 years ago and Bromwich Hardy managed the property on behalf of the family.

Now agents Bromwich Hardy have sold the property on behalf of the family. It has been bought by Kingkit, a family business that has been trading in Telford for 28 years.

The company is an online seller of plastic model kits, and military and aviation books and magazines.

Tom Bromwich, founding partner at Bromwich Hardy, said: “We have supported many families through several generations of property ownership and investment. It has been a pleasure to support the Charlesworth family over the years and we are very pleased to have achieved a sale for them of 20 Stafford Park 12.”

The property was sold freehold and vacant for £332,000 and is located on Stafford Park 12, close to the junction of the A464 and A442, approximately one mile from Junction 4 of the M54.

Stafford Park 12 is one of the premier industrial locations within Telford and occupiers include Wincanton, Dulux and Digiland.

Unit 20 has a minimum working height of 6m and includes a trade counter and office area, plus five dedicated car parking spaces.

Tees Law in Chelmford, Essex, acted for the sellers and the buyers were advised by Lanyon Bowdler in Telford.