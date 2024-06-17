Vistry raise thousands of pounds for Armed Forces charity

Staff from the housebuilder’s North Central Midlands region, based in Stafford, and sub-contractors and suppliers took part in the 18-hole event at the Shropshire Golf Centre in Telford to raise funds for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

The golf day included a competition for proficient golfers which was done ‘shotgun’ style, meaning each team started simultaneously from different tees.

There were also coaching sessions for beginners or people who wanted to hone their skills. After the golf, there was a two-course meal, a presentation ceremony, and the results on the all-important winners of the day.

SSAFA is Vistry’s national chosen charity this year. The organisation, which is the Soldiers’, Sailors’, and Airmen’s Families Association, provides a support service for serving personnel, veterans, and their families. The charity provides financial assistance, friendship visits, and helps with advice on welfare rights, housing services, disability equipment and modifications.

Carina Wilde, sales and marketing for Vistry North Central Midlands, said: “There was a tremendous response to the golf day where there was a relaxed and fun atmosphere in which there was a competition for the more ambitious golfers but also coaching sessions for others, who are new to the game or wanted to improve their swing.

“The event was a wonderful chance for our staff to get to know each other better and to meet suppliers and sub-contractors in a non-working environment. We would like to thank staff at the Shropshire Golf Centre for looking after everyone and delivering their usual high-level of hospitality and customer service.

“Even though everyone had fun, the day also carried a serious message which was to raise as much money as possible for SSAFA – our chosen national charity this year. We are proud that the day helped raise thousands of pounds for this incredible organisation which offers hope and assistance to a deserving group of people and their families, many of whom have given so much in the service of their country.”