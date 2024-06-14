Cadbury World unveils a Jude Bellingham shirt, made from 578 standard Dairy Milk bars

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At 80cm tall, weighing 26kg – which is the equivalent of 578 standard Cadbury Dairy Milk bars – the shirt took the talented Cadbury World chocolatiers three days to make.

The masterpiece was created by chocolatiers Dawn Jenks, Claire Fielding and Andrew Ward, who worked with white chocolate and food colouring powder to delicately handcraft every edible element, including a full size chocolate football.

Cadbury World's Jude Bellingham creation

It was making its appearance in the Chocolate Making zone at Cadbury World, Bournville, Birmingham, this weekend, in line with the start of the football tournament.

Jude Bellingham was brought up in Stourbridge and played for a local team before he was picked up by Birmingham City, later moving to Dortmund and now Real Madrid.

England’s Jude Bellingham

Speaking about the chocolate creation, Tim Waters, Regional Director at Merlin Entertainments said: “This summer is huge for the country’s football fans, and it all kicks off this weekend. As a star of Birmingham, we wanted to celebrate the incredible success of Jude Bellingham and wish him luck out on the field.

"Our chocolatiers here at Cadbury World are so talented and we’re always blown away by their immaculately crafted creations. We’re hoping that this chocolatey charm from Bellingham’s home regiony, helps towards the England team’s success and we’re looking forward to hopefully seeing them ‘bring it home’ for the nation.”

The new chocolate creation will proudly stand on display amongst the newly developed zones at the attraction this summer. Cadbury World has received £8m investment from Merlin Entertainments and with that, the attraction has opened a brand new indoor trackless ride, Cadbury Chocolate Quest, as well as a revamped Bournville Experience and a newly themed interactive Have a Go zone.