Funded training opportunities available in Shropshire market towns

Businesses are being urged to sign up for the new courses, which will run over the next eight months and include 20 new one or half-day programmes. They are being delivered thanks to support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Amanda Gosling, said: “There will be all kinds of courses available across a wide range of topics.

“This is an excellent opportunity for eligible businesses to develop key skills and to benefit from expert training - without the often prohibitive costs. You don’t need to be a member of the Chamber to be eligible, your business just needs to be in the Shropshire Council local authority area and be independent of any other company.”

Topics available on the one or half-day courses include employment law and HR essentials, the art of persuasion and negotiation, Microsoft Project software, PowerPoint presentations, and computer fundamentals, carbon literacy and marketing, reputation management, and internal communication skills.

In addition to this, Shropshire Chamber is also running a fully-funded five-day Active Leadership Programme, which includes three hours of one-to-one support and coaching, with sessions again being held at venues across the county.

Amanda said: “This course is specifically designed to equip leaders with the right set of skills and tools to stay ahead of the curve.”

There are also fully-funded vocational qualifications available for economically active individuals – either employed or actively looking for work – who are aged sixteen and over and resident in the Shropshire Council local authority area.

Amanda added: “The Chamber works in partnership with four local training providers to deliver these courses – AC Training, SBC Training, Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Inspired Mindset Limited – and we are keen to ensure as many people as possible get the chance to take up this opportunity."

To find out more. visit https://www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/business-training/ukspf-fully-funded-programmes