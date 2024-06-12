New chief for building society

Andy Deeks is succeeding Andrew Healy at the society which has branches in Market Drayton, Telford and Uttoxeter.

Mr Healy, who has been in post for six years, has decided to step down from his position in July to pursue the next phase of his career as a non-executive director.

Mr Deeks brings many years of experience as an executive director in the building society sector and more broadly within the financial services sector.

He said: “It’s a real privilege to be appointed as chief executive officer of Leek Building Society. I’ve been hugely impressed with the society so far and I look forward to working with the team at Leek to further develop this modern, progressive mutual organisation to be an even better place for savers, borrowers, colleagues and communities."

Rachel Court, chairman of the board, said: “Andrew Healy has been a superb leader of the society for the past six years and leaves an incredibly strong platform with a wonderful team of people and transformed systems, premises and culture. We are incredibly grateful to Andrew for everything he has achieved and wish him well with everything he does in the future.

"I’m delighted to welcome Andy Deeks to the society and look forward to working together with him and the whole team to harness the tremendous foundations which the society now has as we move forward into the next exciting phase of our development. A proven leader in the mutual sector, I’m confident Andy will bring his vision to life in leading our society to even greater heights.”