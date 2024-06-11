Dudley Building Society wins Best Small Lender honour at industry awards

The prestigious industry award was presented at a ceremony at The Guildhall in London. The award was in the category ‘Best Small Lender – up to £100m in lending’ and was accepted on behalf of Dudley Building Society by Key Account Manager Cavina Harrison.

The L&G Mortgage Club Awards is an annual high profile mortgage industry event that recognises excellence. Dudley were shortlisted as finalists in March following voting from brokers.

Finalists then made a written submission detailing key achievements and key strengths to support their nomination. A panel of judges then evaluated the submissions to decide the winners.

Robert Oliver, Distribution Director at the Dudley, said: “Throughout last year, one of our main priorities has been actively listening to brokers and aligning our product offerings with their needs. Last year, we celebrated reaching £600 million in assets for the first time in our 165-year history. We are thrilled to win this award and want to thank all the brokers who voted for us to get us into the final.”

James Paterson, Chief Executive at the Dudley, added: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award which is fantastic recognition for the hard work and dedication our staff bring to Dudley Building Society every day. We are totally committed to supporting borrowers in achieving their homeownership goals.”