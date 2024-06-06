New homes plan gives 'no consideration to the wild animals or the birds'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A Mr C Bagry, of Park Street in Madeley, asked for permission for the houses to replace the existing building off Lightmoor Road.

The site is currently vacant but was previously used as a former house and boarding kennels for cats and dogs.

“The scale and details included within the scheme ensure that the proposed houses sit well within the site and give adequate amenity space for each dwelling and cause no problems with any neighbouring properties,” said David Humphreys, the agent working on the behalf of Mr Bagry.

Dawley Hamlets Parish Council objected to the proposal due to safety concerns, while Valerie Highes, who lives in Severn Way in Little Dawley, said there are already too many houses being built nearby ‘that are decimating the environment’.

“No consideration is given to the wild animals or the birds,” she said.

“Presumably the trees will be cut down. Where will the exit onto Lightmoor Road be from all these houses? Lightmoor Road is a narrow road with nowhere for pedestrians to safely walk.

“There is already 50 plus houses and given two cars per house that’s 100 plus cars. A further 18 plus is just too many for that road.”

However, some residents were supportive.

Darrell Paterson said: “The fact of the matter is, Telford is a rapidly growing town with lots of exciting opportunities for our youngsters in the years to come, but if we want to continue that exciting growth and attract talent and diversity we need houses for those people to live in.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has given the scheme the green light subject to conditions.