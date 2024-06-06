Dudley Building Society hailed 'great places to work' by programme

The award is part of the Great Place to Work global recognition programme aimed at creating a positive workplace culture.

The mutual received impressive feedback from its employees about its culture as part of the accreditation process.

More than eight in 10 employees (83 per cent) said Dudley Building Society was a great place to work, significantly higher than the 54 per cent of employees at average UK-based businesses.

In addition, 83 per cent of staff said they wanted to work at the Society for a long time, while 85 per cent said they were proud to tell others that they work for Dudley Building Society.

An impressive 93 per cent said that new joiners were made to feel welcome, with more than nine in 10 stating that staff were treated fairly, irrespective of their sex, sexual orientation or race.

Lisa Talbot, Head of Employee Experience at Dudley Building Society, said: “Following an encouraging year of growth, we are delighted to have been recognised as a Great Place to Work for the first time.

"This accolade is a testament to our team’s dedication, commitment and ambition to make sure Dudley Building Society stays around for another 160 years in our communities.

"We thank all our employees for their enthusiasm and sheer hard work. Our people are our greatest asset. We are an organisation that promotes trust, pride, high performance, curiosity, and ambition. We continue to be committed to ensuring we are there for our employees so they will be there for our customers, helping all people live better lives.”