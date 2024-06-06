Business group upgrades growth forecast for 2024 and 2025

However, the forecast for 2026 remains unchanged, the chamber said.

The BBC said the UK economy is expected to continue its recovery after the short recession at the end of 2023, but long-term growth is unlikely to be strong.

After a weak 2023, growth for 2024 and 2025 has been revised upwards for the second forecast running, to 0.8 per cent and one per cent respectively, with 2026 remaining at one per cent

But the overall profile remains flat, as a poor outlook for exports acts as a drag anchor and high interest rates continue to limit investment.

Vicky Pryce, Chair of the BCC Economic Advisory Council, said: “The BCC’s latest forecast shows there is life in the UK economy but if it is to gain momentum then it must be nurtured.

“With interest rates expected to be cut at a modest pace and pay outstripping inflation, businesses will be holding onto much of their money - even as confidence rises after the mini-recession.

“As we enter the final weeks of the general election campaign, businesses will be watching for politicians to show they have sustainable long term economic plans. These must play to the UK’s strengths and give companies confidence.”

David Bharier, Head of Research at the British Chambers of Commerce, added: “With an upgrade to GDP expectations, our forecast expects the UK economy to be edging towards slightly higher growth rates.

"With the recession of 2023 concluded, and interest rate cuts now expected later in 2024, the environment should become more stable for SMEs to invest. However, the margins are slim, and any further shocks could easily dent this recovery.

“Our research is clear about the issues UK SMEs are facing – skills shortages, inflation that eats at margins, high interest rates that make borrowing harder, and trade barriers with the European Union.

“The BCC’s election manifesto sets our clear policies in five areas which could reinforce business confidence and put the economy on a more secure footing.

"A green-focussed industrial strategy is urgently needed, with action on skills planning, AI, business rates reform and improved trade relations with the EU.”