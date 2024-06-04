Shropshire accountancy firm raises £7,000 for charities

The team from Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, in Shrewsbury, have taken part in all kinds of fundraising activities and have now donated the cash to The Buddy Bag Foundation and the Shrewsbury Food Hub.

Marketing Advisor Mel Edwards – who helped to organise the fundraising efforts with Marketing Co-ordinator Jackie Young – said colleagues had been very enthusiastic and keen to take part in the wide range of events.

“We have raised £7,080 altogether and that has been split between our two chosen charities," Mel said.

“The activities took place over the past two years rather than our usual 12-month campaign as we extended our latest programme due to Covid restrictions being in place at the start and people were conscious about mixing too much during the first year.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their generous support and donations, and our colleagues for their willingness to get involved with everything we suggested.”

The activities included a bake off competition, cake sale, quiz night, Grand National sweepstake, steps challenge, fantasy football league, charity golf day, League Managers’ Association Ambassadors dinner at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Christmas jumper day, Christmas wrapping service and a sunflower race.

“The charities we have supported were chosen by staff and they were both extremely grateful for the donations that we presented them with,” said Mel.

“The team from the Shrewsbury Food Hub came into our office to host a ‘Taste not Waste’ workshop and lunch where they organised a ‘soupersonic session’ with their chefs making delicious soup from what they called ‘veg on the edge’.

“We all thoroughly enjoyed the soup with the bread they gave us and it was an excellent opportunity to learn more about the difference our donation would make to their charity.”