Secretary of State for Wales visits Nidec Drives

The Secretary of State for Wales and Conservative candidate for Monmouthshire, David TC Davies, and Craig Williams, Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire, visited Nidec Drives UK Manufacturing Site, based in Newtown.

The pair met with Anthony Pickering, President of Motion in Nidec, Miles Ackerman, President of Nidec Drives, and Martyn Cray, Vice President of Global Operations at Nidec Drives.

They got to see first-hand how drives are expertly built and the extensive machinery and people that go into making products of such high technology. During their tour they cut the ribbon to officially unveil a brand-new conveyor system – the latest in a long string of investments that Nidec is making to manufacturing in Wales.