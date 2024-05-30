Find out how your business can apply for a grant towards funding wireless connectivity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Grants of up to £5,000 each are available for businesses and organisations in the catchment area from The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) and its Wireless Innovation Grant Fund.

Funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and managed by Shropshire Council, the program is part of a wider £3.75m project aiming to encourage businesses and organisations to adopt technologies enabled by advanced wireless connectivity.

The grant for businesses and organisations within the county is to assist with purchasing and installing wireless technologies as more than £36 million is being invested in regions across the UK to unlock the opportunities it presents.

Eligible applicants must have been operating for more than a year in the core sectors of water management, agriculture, or the public sector.

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, Robert Macey, said: "Rural connectivity serves as an enabler, providing vital resources and opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive.

"The RSPAWIR has its focus specifically on the core sectors of water management, agriculture and the public sector, but developing a better understanding and application of advanced wireless technologies opens up critical access to healthcare, financial services, ecommerce and education – improving quality of life and economic prospects for the region."

Further information, and instructions on how to apply can be found at: https://newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/2024/05/grant-fund-help-businesses-adopt-advanced-wireless-technologies/