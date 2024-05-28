Find out about an insurance firm's initiative to keep Shrewsbury businesses 'in the loop'

Howden Insurance, based in Shrewsbury High Street, has come up with a new method of support for businesses in the town which involves networking events, and sending out a hamper of local produce.

The firm will give each town centre business that approaches it for an insurance quote a hamper - which includes items from a variety of independent traders.

Manager of Howden Insurance's Shrewsbury branch, Chris Beane, is pleased with the response they have had to the campaign, and believes it will significantly benefit businesses in the town.

He said: "We have been delighted with the response from fellow town centre businesses when we have approached them about the In The Loop campaign.

"The hamper really is a superb example of the variety and quality of produce available in Shrewsbury, ranging from handmade chilli oil and chocolates, to locally produced limoncello and honey.

"The idea is that we will give away a hamper to every independent business based in the centre of Shrewsbury who gives us the opportunity to quote for their business insurance.

"At the heart of this campaign is growing the circular economy of Shrewsbury - we are buying the produce for the hamper, so everyone benefits from supporting each other.

"Being in the loop ourselves since 2015 means we understand the local economic landscape and challenges that face independent local businesses."

Shrewsbury Howden Insurance are also aiming to support businesses by hosting networking events with guest speakers.

The first event will be held in July which Chris hopes will be a success.

"The idea is to share best practice in a topic which will be of interest to every business owner," said the branch manager.

"We are planning to feature a specialist in Google Adwords at the inaugural event, which will also be a great opportunity for fellow businesses to meet and share contacts.

"We would ask every Shrewsbury town centre business to keep an eye out for updates, and please pop into our High Street office for more information about the In The Loop campaign."

Pollyanna Williams, of Snoop in Wyle Cop, is already involved in the campaign and is a huge fan of the new initiative.

She said: "I thought the idea was great and I’m so pleased they chose Snoop as one of the independent businesses to be involved.

"It’s such a great way for us as a community to come together and to also see the vast range of goods that Shrewsbury has to offer, that now sit proudly in one of our storage crates which are being used as the hamper."