£3 meal deal launched by Poundland

Walsall-based Poundland claims it is the UK's best value lunch high street deal of tis kind.

It includes options from high quality companies that already supply other multiple retailers such as Marks & Spencer.

The chain says that what sets Poundland’s offer apart is that the price is not dependent on the need for a loyalty card.

"Our mission here at Poundland has always been to provide our customers with the best possible value, without compromising on taste or quality," said head of chilled and frozen Kyle Storey.

"With our new meal deal, we're not only offering an unbeatable price, but also ensuring that everyone can access a delicious and satisfying meal without the need for a plastic loyalty card."

The deal is launching under the new brand name "Grab A Bite."

The extensive range includes Grab A Bite Chicken Tikka wrap, Grab A Bite Cheese & Pickle sandwich, Sushi pack 128g and a Prawn Pasta Salad from the mains, Ginsters Slice 136g, Pringles 70g, Snickers Bar and Doritos Chilli Heatwave crisps 40g from the sides and Lucozade Alert 400ml, Red Bull 250ml, Coca Cola bottle 500ml and San Pellegrino lemon 330ml – plus 100s of other choices.

The ranges have been developed in partnership with Greencore and On A Roll, a new fresh sandwich supplier from the North East of England.

To celebrate the launch, Poundland will be putting up 'blue plaques' outside 20 of its best-performing lunchtime stores, proudly promoting the fact that it offers Britain's cheapest meal deal.

The first of the prestigious plaques will be placed at stores including Park Street, Walsall and Corporation Street, Birmingham.

The price of a lunchtime meal deal at other retailers can be dependent on whether a customer holds that retailer’s loyalty card.

Poundland, which opened its first store in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, in 1990, has a network of over 800 stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland and employs around 18,000.